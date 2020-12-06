GDPR and its impact in the world of sports

Professor José Luis Piñar, the Data Protection Officer of the Spanish Football Association and former Director of the Spanish Data Protection Agency shares his 360 degree experience on data protection and football with an introduction to the European General Data Protection Regulation and its impact in the world of Sports.
