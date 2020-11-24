England 1-2 Brazil | Korea/Japan 2002 | FIFA World Cup

England and Brazil played out a memorable quarter-final encounter at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Japan/Korea. Michael Owen gave the Three Lions the lead before goals either side of the break from Rivaldo and Ronaldinho secured victory for the Selecao.
The question remains: was Ronaldinho's free-kick against David Seaman a wonder goal or fluke?
Subscribe for the latest original content:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcTrCXblq78GZrTUTLWeBw?sub_confirmation=1
Korea/Japan 2002 | FIFA World Cup:
Best of Ronaldinho | FIFA World Cup:
World Cup At Home | Full Matches:
Classic #WorldCup stories:
Get your football fill from FIFA:
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensworldcup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup
Fifa