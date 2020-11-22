Laura Moreno | Fame Your Game

Laura “LaurixGames’ Moreno is the first female player to represent a professional FIFA esports Club in Spain. ‘LaurixGames’ joined the Spanish team DUX Gaming in October 2019. She not only represents but also inspires women in FIFA esports by breaking the boundaries.
