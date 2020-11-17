Deiver Lopez | Fame Your Game





Born and raised in New Jersey, Deiver “KakiFIFA” Lopez started playing FIFA at the age of 8 years old. When he first started playing, Deiver found himself losing to older, more experienced players. As a competitive person, he was motivated to win, so Diever focused on practicing his skills. He improved so much that he began to play competitively. #FameYourGame







Fifa

Partager cet article: Tweet

Plus



