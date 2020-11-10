eFootball: The Virtual Pitch | FIFA Museum presents new exhibition





With virtual football growing in popularity daily, the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich has decided to turn the spotlight on this global cultural phenomenon by opening a new exhibition area dedicated to the digital game’s technology and competitions as well as its accompanying lifestyle – from past, present and future perspectives.

Visitors can discover the world of eFootball via the many interactive stations in the museum, including special gaming pods based on the originals used for the FIFA eWorld Cup™, on which they can test their console skills on past and present versions of the FIFA gaming series.

Animations reveal how the game has developed graphically in terms of the stars’ appearance. Visitors can transpose themselves in scenes from the virtual world at a selfie station and be transported from their living room to the stage of the FIFA eWorld Cup. Naturally, the FIFA eWorld Cup trophy itself is on display.

The exhibition opened to the public on 16 July 2020.







