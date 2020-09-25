Japan’s Maiden Title | Germany 2011 | Mesmerising Moments

Japan's penalty shoot-out triumph over USA in the Germany 2011 Final came just months after the country had been devastated by a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami. The latest instalment of our Mesmerising Moments series charts the _Nadeshiko_’s journey to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup title.
