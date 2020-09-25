Brazil 2-2 (3-5 PSO) USA | Germany 2011 | Fixture Flashback

Abby Wambach’s dramatic header late in extra time took this iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011 duel to a penalty shoot-out, where USA edged Marta’s Brazil. It’s the latest episode of Fixture Flashback.
