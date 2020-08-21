Siphiwe Tshabalala | South Africa 2010 | Mesmerising Moments

The fourth instalment of Mesmerising Moments looks back at when Siphiwe Tshabalala opened South Africa 2010 with a bang. The Bafana Bafana star’s rocket for the hosts in the eagerly-awaited Opening Match against Mexico at Soccer City, Johannesburg was an unforgettable World Cup moment.



Fifa

