Siphiwe Tshabalala | South Africa 2010 | Mesmerising Moments

The fourth instalment of Mesmerising Moments looks back at when Siphiwe Tshabalala opened South Africa 2010 with a bang. The Bafana Bafana star’s rocket for the hosts in the eagerly-awaited Opening Match against Mexico at Soccer City, Johannesburg was an unforgettable World Cup moment.
