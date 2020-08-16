The Year That Was | France 1998 | Tournament Recap





France made history at the first-ever 32-team FIFA World Cup™, claiming their first global crown on home soil. Look back at a celebrated tournament starring the likes of Fabien Barthez, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Michael Owen, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Davor Suker and more!

