Magic Number: No21s at Korea/Japan 2002

No21 may not be the most iconic number donned on the jersey in world football but, intriguingly, some serious players wore it during the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™ – including Landon Donovan, Diego Forlan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Park Jisung and Christian Vieri. It’s the latest instalment of Magic Number.







Fifa

Partager cet article: Tweet

Plus