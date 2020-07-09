France 2019 Final Film | USA v Netherlands | FIFA Women's World Cup





FIFA Films are pleased to take you behind the scenes at the biggest game in women’s football: the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

7 July 2019, Stade de Lyon, France. USA v the Netherlands in the showpiece decider. From the moments of nervous tension in the tunnel before the game to those of jubilation when four years of hard work pays off with victory, FIFA Films cameras were there to capture them all. With special thanks to FOX Sports, NOS Sports and both their commentary teams on the day.

France 2019 Match Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6VeZAZdff0&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0ic-x5M9c0C1MvQla301_zo

#WorldCupAtHome | #FIFAWWC: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0hvVyVu6JFYolCpGv65aE-u

France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6FrcK_pTs

The best of France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7LtSi2UOk

USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVoVpo00c&

Get your football fill from FIFA:

FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensworldcup

FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup







Fifa