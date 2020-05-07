WorldCupAtHome | USA v Japan (Canada 2015)





Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.

Over 53,000 were in attendance at Vancouver’s BC Place where Carli Lloyd stole the show with a dazzling performance as USA met Japan in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Canada 2015!

Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4T074iQ&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0g2ZpaT5jiaOXSjt9KixbDw

Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58BwtjH93yTBGpGIIIWzkm?si=8mcu5ClqQZyTdzWvx___Eg

#WorldCupAtHome | USA v Germany (Canada 2015): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M1Jk86RSmE

Canada 2015 Top 10 goals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXwd2Ab5IVo

Canada 2015 highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCG2ycuoOg4&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0iZfhVnbVY5Vze5JpEX53xE

#FIFAWWC Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0hD2GMoBhicVOvvC9x-yC5F

France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6FrcK_pTs

The best of #FIFAWWC France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7LtSi2UOk

USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVoVpo00c&

Get your football fill from FIFA:

FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensworldcup

FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup







Fifa