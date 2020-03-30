WorldCupAtHome | USA vs China PR (USA 1999)

Fans voted in numbers to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.
Today, we’re taking you back to USA 1999. Enjoy THAT USA-China PR Final!
Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4T074iQ&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0g2ZpaT5jiaOXSjt9KixbDw
#FIFAWWC Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0hD2GMoBhicVOvvC9x-yC5F
Past #FIFAWWC Finals: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0il-X4QdMbem-gc7vuU8XNn
Sun Wen on 1999 Final: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhkgKmKCX2g
The best of #FIFAWWC France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7LtSi2UOk
USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVoVpo00c&
Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensworldcup
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup
Fifa