Russia 2018 | The Official Film

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ thrilled from beginning to end. The 21st edition of the world finals also produced countless moments that will endure in the collective memory of those who love the beautiful game. Relive them all with the 2018 World Cup Official Film!
Fifa
A lire aussi
-
Les FIFA 20 Global Series à la loupeQuatre FUT Champions Cup et la FIFA eClub World Cup ont déjà livré leur verdict Des...
-
OM 2010, le retour au sommet, épisode 1 : l’été où tout a été bouleversé« LIGUE 1 – C’était il y a dix ans. Après une disette longue de dix-sept années,...
-
Faites passer le message pour battre le CoronavirusLa FIFA et l'Organisation Mondiale pour la Santé (World Health Organization, WHO) s'associent pour lutter contre...