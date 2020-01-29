The FIFA eClub World Cup 2020





The world’s best eFootball clubs and organisations meet at the FIFA eClub World Cup in their quest to become FIFA eClub World Cup champions. Launched in 2017, the competition is also part of the 2020 Global Series and one of the eight major competitive FIFA tournaments.

FIFA’s official club team competition is back for the fourth time and the world’s best teams in competitive FIFA will compete for the title, battling it out against rivals in a unique format including 1v1 and 2v2 match-ups from 7 to 9 February.







