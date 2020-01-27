Jordan, Parker, Shaq… Les réactions et les hommages après le décès de Kobe Bryant

Des centaines et centaines de tweets et de posts Instagram venus du monde entier s’accmulent depuis plusieurs heures et l’officialisation de la mort de Kobe Bryant, à 41 ans après un accident d’hélicoptère.

Outre la NBA qui parle d’une « famille de la NBA dévastée par la mort tragique » de Bryant et de sa fille, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Doc Rivers, tous totalement sonnés comme l’intégralité de la planète basket, la nouvelle a fait l’effet d’une déflagration mondiale et touche des personnalités de domaines variés.

De Neymar, qui a rendu hommage à l’ancien arrière des Lakers pendant le match du PSG dimanche soir, à Kanye West, en passant par Usain Bolt ou Barack Obama, tous ont eu un mot et une image pour la légende disparue.

