Jordan, Parker, Shaq… Les réactions et les hommages après le décès de Kobe Bryant

Des centaines et centaines de tweets et de posts Instagram venus du monde entier s’accmulent depuis plusieurs heures et l’officialisation de la mort de Kobe Bryant, à 41 ans après un accident d’hélicoptère.
Outre la NBA qui parle d’une « famille de la NBA dévastée par la mort tragique » de Bryant et de sa fille, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Doc Rivers, tous totalement sonnés comme l’intégralité de la planète basket, la nouvelle a fait l’effet d’une déflagration mondiale et touche des personnalités de domaines variés.
De Neymar, qui a rendu hommage à l’ancien arrière des Lakers pendant le match du PSG dimanche soir, à Kanye West, en passant par Usain Bolt ou Barack Obama, tous ont eu un mot et une image pour la légende disparue.
Voici une compilation non exhaustive.
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI
— Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV
— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
“He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have.”
Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/kSS7sjKaI1
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk
— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020
Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe… que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020
Kobe, We love you brother
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
The world lost a giant today
Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020
Literally devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant, his daughter Gianna and all those on board the helicopter crash. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and also of the other victims. #RIP #INSPIRATION #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/6ZW3VrDqzn
— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 26, 2020
I’m sad to hear that we lost one of our greats. @kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I’m deeply saddened for his family and for the people around the world who looked up to him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND 😭🇺🇸🙏🏽… pic.twitter.com/kEQ99cRohO
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 26, 2020