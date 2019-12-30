Vilda explains tactical plan against USA

As part of an exclusive interview with **FIFA.com**, Jorge Vilda – head coach of the Spanish women’s national team – analysed the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Technical Report, where _La Roja_ scored highly. He also explains how he prepared his team against reigning world champions USA in the Round of 16.
Fifa
A lire aussi
-
Année historique pour l'eSportL’année 2019 risque de faire date dans l’histoire de la scène FIFA eSports : entre l’arrivée...
-
Clasico légendaire, "Crystanbul" et choc ibérique : Le Top 50 des matches des années 2010« Alors que nous vivons les derniers instants des années 2010, nous avons décidé du0027ouvrir la boîte...
-
What were your 2019 football highlights?2019 was a great year. Our Fan Movement members from all over the world have shared...