Vilda explains tactical plan against USA

admin



As part of an exclusive interview with **FIFA.com**, Jorge Vilda – head coach of the Spanish women’s national team – analysed the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Technical Report, where _La Roja_ scored highly. He also explains how he prepared his team against reigning world champions USA in the Round of 16.



Fifa

A lire aussi

Laisser un commentaire